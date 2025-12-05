Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DVN opened at $38.05 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.