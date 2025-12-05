Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $186,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,948,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $270.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

