Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 902,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 98,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
