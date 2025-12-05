SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $292.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.