Bank of America Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE S opened at $16.95 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $425,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $97,223.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 573,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,756.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191,321 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,218,000 after buying an additional 959,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 229,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

