Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $454.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

