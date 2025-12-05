Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 82,025 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 82,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $17,404,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,290,347.31. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.16.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
