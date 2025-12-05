The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $263.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Argus decreased their target price on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $273.19 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,307,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,618,000 after purchasing an additional 130,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.