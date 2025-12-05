Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas Exane

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
