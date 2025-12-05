Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $606.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $533.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

