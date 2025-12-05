Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 million-$79.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.2 million. Domo also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth $9,744,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Domo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Domo by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 186,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

