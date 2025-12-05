Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,783 shares.The stock last traded at $3.4760 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

