Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 319 shares.The stock last traded at $167.7150 and had previously closed at $149.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 4.6%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $398,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter worth about $222,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

