KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Up 15% – Still a Buy?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.5490. 613,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 927,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Piekos sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $60,134.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,615.05. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $71,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,126.95. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $432,485. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,038,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.