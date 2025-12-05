2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $61.06. 3,266,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,340,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETHU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

