Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,669,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
