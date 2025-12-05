Docusign’s (DOCU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

Docusign Stock Up 0.7%

Docusign stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. Docusign has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,047. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,625,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,116,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Docusign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,931,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

