SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $66,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $124.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.