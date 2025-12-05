SCS Capital Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,011.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $913.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.53. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

