Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Head to Head Comparison

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federated Hermes pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated Hermes has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 5 3 1 2.56 T. Rowe Price Group 4 11 0 1 1.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.86% 33.03% 17.55% T. Rowe Price Group 28.89% 19.95% 15.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and T. Rowe Price Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.63 billion 2.41 $268.31 million $4.79 10.59 T. Rowe Price Group $7.09 billion 3.25 $2.10 billion $9.18 11.52

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Federated Hermes on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.