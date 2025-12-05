IDT (NYSE:IDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. IDT had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.77. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

IDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IDT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 40.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 392.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

