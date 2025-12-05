Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head-To-Head Review

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) and Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Latham Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holcim has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Latham Group and Holcim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Holcim 1 4 5 2 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Holcim has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Holcim.

This table compares Latham Group and Holcim”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $533.24 million 1.57 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -71.60 Holcim $30.00 billion 1.74 $3.32 billion N/A N/A

Holcim has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Holcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34% Holcim N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Holcim shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holcim beats Latham Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services. It also engages in distribution and retail activities comprising product availability and deliveries, in-store animation and shopping experience, one-stop retail shop, digital services and solutions, and financing and cash-flow solutions; and waste management services. The company's products are used in infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, railways and train stations, airports and ports, and bridges; housing projects, including individual and collective housing; commercial projects comprising offices, retail, and public buildings; and industrial projects consisting of renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining. It sells under the ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, Airium, DYNAMax, Aggneo, Ductal, Hydromedia, TectorPrint, Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Duro-Last, Elevate, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge, Malarkey Roofing Products, and PRB Group brands. The company was formerly known as LafargeHolcim Ltd and changed its name to Holcim AG in May 2021. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.