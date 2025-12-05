M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,301 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

