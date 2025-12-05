ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ENI Stock Down 0.5%

E stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.62. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $24.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 192,646 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,165.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 158,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

