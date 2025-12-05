National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. National Bankshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.27.

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

