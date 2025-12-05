Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,340 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.7% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.