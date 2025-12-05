Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius started coverage on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shell stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 3.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Shell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

