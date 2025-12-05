Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $277,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 248,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 340,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 625.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 274,480 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

