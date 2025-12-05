ESAB Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.84.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

