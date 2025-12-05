BWP Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:BWP)

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
BWP Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60.
About BWP Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BWP Trust
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Marvell’s Rally Extends: Data Centers and AMZN Chips Boost Shares
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Could Ross Stores Stock Hit $200 by Christmas? Here Are 3 Reasons Analysts Think So
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.