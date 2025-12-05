BWP Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:BWP)

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

BWP Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BWP Trust alerts:

About BWP Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.