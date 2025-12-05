Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 281,829 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4,577.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,628 shares of company stock valued at $50,942,622. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $317.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

