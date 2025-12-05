Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $598.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.70 and a 200-day moving average of $450.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $602.72.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

