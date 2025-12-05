Tema Etfs LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Tema Etfs LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6%

SPGI opened at $496.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.81 and its 200 day moving average is $515.48.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

