Tema Etfs LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,660,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6%

Synopsys stock opened at $463.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

