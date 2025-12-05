Tema Etfs LLC Invests $2.10 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

NYSE NVT opened at $108.36 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

