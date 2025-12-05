Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Director Acquires $10,135.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Kay Scott bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,233.63. The trade was a 4.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandra Kay Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Sandra Kay Scott purchased 500 shares of Friedman Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $10,025.00.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Friedman Industries Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries ( NASDAQ:FRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRD. Wall Street Zen cut Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

