8,453 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Purchased by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $232.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

