George Hugh Brandon Buys 3,900 Shares of MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Stock

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) President George Hugh Brandon acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,277.24. This trade represents a 4.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hugh Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Hugh Brandon acquired 1,250 shares of MDB Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375.00.

On Monday, December 1st, George Hugh Brandon bought 2,998 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,463.02.

MDB Capital stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of MDB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDB Capital has an average rating of “Sell”.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

