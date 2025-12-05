Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Insider Purchases $17,140.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Angelette acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $17,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $700,957.44. This represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 19.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after acquiring an additional 583,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 108.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

