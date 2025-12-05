Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

