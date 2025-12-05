SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lessened by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $238.73 and a one year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

