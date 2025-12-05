SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 121,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,682,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $182,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VWO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

