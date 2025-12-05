SCS Capital Management LLC Has $283.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,546,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $283,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after buying an additional 1,070,608 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $199.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

