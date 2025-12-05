Saiph Capital LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Saiph Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 203.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saiph Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

