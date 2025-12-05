SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,482 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,561.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWB stock opened at $375.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.