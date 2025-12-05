Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of Visteon worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 238.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 106.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 1.1%

Visteon stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $129.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

