AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

AES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE AES opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AES by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AES by 406.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

