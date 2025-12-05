AES (NYSE:AES) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $18.00 price objective by stock analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AES. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

AES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 723,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,659,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. AES has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 9.47%.AES’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 114,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AES by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 171,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,134,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 255,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

