Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Stake Trimmed by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,564 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises 9.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Synaptics worth $56,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 115.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $89.81.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

