T-Mobile US, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.46. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

